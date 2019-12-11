Yadav’s 9-wicket haul helps M’laya lead by 238 runs vs Nagaland

SHILLONG: Guest-professional Sanjay Yadav claimed 9/52 for Meghalaya as Nagaland were bowled out for just 136 in their first innings of their Ranji Trophy match in Dimapur on Tuesday.

Meghalaya then ended the day in a precarious position on 89/9, but leading by a healthy 238 runs at stumps. Meghalaya resumed on day 2 positioned on 268/9 and added another 17 runs before being dismissed for 285.

Yadav then created misery for the Nagaland batsmen with his slow left-arm orthodox bowling, taking all of the first nine wickets before Abhay Negi removed Nagaland No. 11 Bohoto Yeptho right at the end. Some resistance was put up by Nagaland No. 10 Nagaho Hekiye Chishi and former India international Stuart Binny, with both batsmen making 33. Chishi ended unbeaten having smashed four sixes.

Meghalaya, thus, went into their second innings leading by 149 runs, but were pegged back with the early loss of wickets to put them on 10/2 by tea. Both wickets were claimed by Imliwati Meren Lemtur, who had taken 7/53 in Meghalaya’s first innings.

Lemtur continued to prove a handful for the Meghalaya batsmen, claiming another four wickets in the last session of the day.

Meghalaya were absolutely reeling at 51/7 at one point, but Negi (23) and Laxman Chettri (15 not out) got some runs on the board. Credit also has to go to No. 11 Dipu Sangma, who withstood 13 deliveries to remain not out at the end of the day.