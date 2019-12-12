Indefinite curfew in Guwahati, Army deployed

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA: Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was called in at three places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.

Army PRO Lt. Col. P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, officials said.

Guwahati was placed under indefinite curfew from 6.15 am on Wednesday and army deployed after widespread protests in the city against the bill prompting police to open fire after water cannons, baton-charge and tear gas failed to rein them in.

Mobile internet/data services of all telecom service providers have also been prohibited for 24 hours from 7pm on Wednesday in 10 districts of Assam, including Kamrup Metro. (With PTI inputs)