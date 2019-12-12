Indian Muslims are and will remain Indians, says Shah

Home Minister moves CAB in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha and sought to assuage the concerns of Indian Muslims by saying they have nothing to fear as they are and will remain citizens of India.

No one will harass members of the community, the minister stressed as he moved the bill that provides Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shah said the proposed legislation will give persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring nations the right to education, jobs and livelihood.

Several MPs of opposition parties moved motions to send the bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, to the select committee of the Upper House for detailed consideration before it is passed.

The bill and the opposition motion will be put to vote after a debate on it. “Muslims have nothing to fear,” Shah said.

“…confusion, misinformation is being spread that this bill is specifically against the Muslim community. For the Muslims of this country, there is no question of debate or concern. They are citizens (of India), will remain citizens and no one will harass them.”

The government, however, does not want to give citizenship to illegal Muslim migrants from other countries.

“Do you want that Muslims who have come from Pakistan should be made citizens? Muslims who have come from Bangladesh should be made citizens? Muslims who have come from Afganistan should be made citizens?.

Should we give citizenship to Muslims coming from all over the world? How can we run the country like this?” he asked.

Describing the proposed legislation as a historic bill, Shah said it will rekindle a new ray of hope among lakhs and crores of people who were harassed in neighbouring countries.

“They can now follow their religion with respect, they can protect the dignity of their women.” (PTI)