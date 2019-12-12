Protestors wave black flags and banners against CM at Williamnagar

By Our Reporter

TURA: Dozens of angry anti-CAB protestors vented their anger out on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on his arrival at Williamnagar on Thursday morning to attend the death anniversary observance of Garo freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminza.

As soon as news reached about the impending arrival of the chief minister by chopper at Rongrenggre govt school playground, dozens of youth members from different organizations arrived on the scene to protest.

Waving black flags and banners criticising CAB and the NPP, the protestors shouted “Go Back” naming the chief minister and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma. Agatha Sangma was not present.

As the chopper landed on the ground and the chief minister disembarked, the protestors raised their pitch.

The chief minister, however, did not confront the protestors and proceeded to the cenotaph of Pa Togan Nengminza located at Chisobibra, 12 kms from Williamnagar, where he addressed the public and also clarified about the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

After the departure of the chief minister to Chisobibra, the protestors burnt tyres on the road and awaited his return.

However, the chief minister, who was accompanied by Williamnagar MLA Marcuise Marak and Siju Rongara MLA Rakkam A Sangma later left by road to Jengjal (Baljek) airport from where he boarded a chopper to Shillong.