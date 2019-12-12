Regional parties for full exemption, ILP

SHILLONG: Regional parties in the state, which are allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), have decided to approach Delhi bigwigs again to seek total exemption from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and demand Inner Line Permit (ILP).

The meeting of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising both UDP and HSPDP was held on Wednesday to discuss the burning issues of the state and adopt counter measures following the passing of the CAB.

Addressing the press after the meeting, UDP MDC Paul Lyngdoh said the meeting has decided to accompany Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also pointed out that a resolution was passed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on November 19 to seek exemption for the state from the purview of CAB.

“Though there is exemption of Sixth Schedule areas. We have also stressed on the need to extend the exemption to other parts of the state as well”, he said.

Lyngdoh said the delegation will present before the Union government facts and proper documents.

He added that the Northeastern region is home to the linguist and ethnic minorities.

On the other hand, he said the meeting also discussed about the importance of the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and the need to get the assent of Governor Tathagata Roy.

He said the Centre should play a role in asking the governor to give his assent to the ordinance.

After the CAB was passed, the RDA renewed the demand for implementation of ILP in the state.

Lyngdoh recalled that former deputy chief minister Bindo Lanong, who headed a high level committee on influx, had recommended ILP in the state.

“We have resolved to discuss the issue with the Home ministry for the implementation of Inner Line Permit,” he said adding that it will create an atmosphere of safety and security to strengthen the defence mechanism.

UDP MDC Titosstarwell Chyne said the party and HSPDP are not happy with the current CAB and demanded for 100 per cent exemption.

Allies silent on Agatha

Asked about their comments on NPP MP from Tura, Agatha Sangma, who voted for CAB, the UDP leaders played it safe and said that Agatha does not represent the MDA and it is her personal opinion.

To a question whether the RDA will withdraw support to NPP-led government, Lyngdoh said, “We will go step by step”.