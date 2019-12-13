Two protesters killed in Guwahati

Guwahati: Amidst reports of two protestors dying in police firing, thousands of people defied curfew to hit the streets as the raging agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill saw the house of an MLA and a circle office being set ablaze, while the government removed two police officers on Thursday.

The army conducted a flag march in Guwahati and three districts, and the authorities extended the suspension on Internet services for another 48 hours from 12 noon on Thursday, even as most airlines cancelled flights to and from Dibrugarh and Guwahati, and train movement was halted.

The two protestors with bullet wounds were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where one was declared dead before the other perished while being treated. Several others were said to have been injured during the protests which intensified after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.