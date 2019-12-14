CM, others yet to meet Shah

SHILLONG: A delegation of the state government, which is camping in New Delhi, could not get an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah even on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar are in Delhi since Thursday to meet the Home minister to seek full exemption for Meghalaya from the purview of the Act.

The delegation may also take up the issue of ILP.

Sources said that the meeting was apparently deferred since some of the ministers of the MDA government could not reach the national capital due to widespread violence in the region and mainly in Guwahati.

Significantly, Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Shillong on Sunday and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday has also been cancelled amid raging protests against the Citizenship Act. Instead, he will go to Jharkhand on Saturday to campaign for ongoing elections, sources said.