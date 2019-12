SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district magistrate reimposed curfew from 10 pm on Friday in Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lamavilla, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Boucher Road, Mawlong Hat (excluding localities beyond Umshyrpi bridge), Police Bazar, Jail Road, Keating Road and Polo.

Earlier on Friday, the magistrate had relaxed curfew from 10 am to 10 pm.