Goa FC, ATK lock horns today

Margao: Two of the most attacking sides in the Hero Indian Super League, hosts FC Goa and ATK, lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday. Despite not being able to deliver their best owing to injuries and suspensions, Goa have picked up points even from lost causes, coming up with injury-time equalisers on at least three occasions. The Gaurs find themselves third on the table with 12 points from seven games. While ATK have been brilliant ever since their opening day loss against Kerala Blasters FC. They are unbeaten in six games now and sit on top of the table with 14 points. (PTI)