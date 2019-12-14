Govt opens helpline for commuters

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in the presence of Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the state and opened helpline to assist the commuters.

Those stranded at the railway station can contact N. Lamare, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Infiltration) / Nodal Officer, Shillong (7640908749), C. Syrti, Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi (8837416736) and Oriville Isaac Massar, DSP (Traffic), Ri-Bhoi (9615734586).

People who are stranded in Shillong or any other parts of the state can also use the numbers. Further help may also be sought GRP Control, Assam (0361-2540263) and Ranjit Das, OC GRP Guwahati (9864013679)

Air service

The helicopter service between Shillong – Guwahati has been increased to three sorties (three times daily).

The government said that passengers stranded in Kolkata can use the service of flight from Kolkata to Shillong, which has resumed from Saturday.

The government has also made adequate arrangements to provide relief materials in all districts of the state. The administration can be reached out for assistance, if any, the government said.

Dry day imposed

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the city, the deputy commissioner (excise), East Khasi Hills has declared dry day in the entire district on Saturday.