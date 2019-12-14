Japanese PM cancels visit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India for an annual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Guwahati was on Friday cancelled in the wake of violent protests over the amended citizenship law in the Northeastern region.

Both sides have decided to “defer” Abe’s visit for the December 15-17 summit to a mutually convenient date, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said without giving any reason for the decision.

The cancellation of the Japanese prime minister’s trip came a day after Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called off their visits to India following enactment of the controversial law. (PTI)