Students’ union bats for ILP in state

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Frontline Students’ Organisation, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has demanded introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam, while firmly asserting its opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said the organisation would subsequently adhere to the slogan of ‘No CAA, Yes ILP’ while taking the movement against the legislation forward in a peaceful and democratic manner.

“The ILP is fundamental for a state like Assam to protect its identity and culture. This has been a 40-year-old demand, the fulfillment of which would not have threatened our identity in the way it has now. Besides, there is no need to amend the constitution for introducing ILP,” Changmai said.

The AJYCP leader further announced it would stage a 36-hour mass hunger strike across the state from 6 am on December 16, hold village meetings to sensitise people against CAA from December 18 and stage mass rallies across districts from December 24.

The union also informed that it would start legal proceedings in the Supreme Court against the CAA for which, representatives will leave for New Delhi on Monday.