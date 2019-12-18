AASU hails SC directive on CAA, agitation continues

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has hailed the Supreme Court’s directive to the Central government not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 till the January 22 on which the next hearing of the case would be conducted by the apex court.

“Supreme Court’s first directive to the Centre on CAA is a morale victory for mass agitation against the CAA,” said Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, the general secretary of the AASU that along with 30 other organisations of indigenous communities in Assam, have been spearheading the mass movement against the CAA.

Adviser of the AASU and North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) adviser Samujal Bhattacharjya said the Supreme Court’s directive to the Central government on CAA was a welcome state.

He said the AASU and its allies would continue with unrelenting agitation against the CAA which is in violation of Assam Accord, against the people of Assam and Northeast and against the secular ethos of the Constitution, till the CAA is scrapped.

Meanwhile, lakhs of people from all walks of life came out on roads in Brahmaputra Valley of Assam on the third consecutive day of the mass satyagraha against the CAA called by the AASU and its allies in the agitation.

The situation in the state and the city has remained normal despite the continuing non-violent agitation against the CAA.

Sodou Aaom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), which is the apex body of non-gazetted Assam government employees, abstained from work on Wednesday expressing their solidarity with the mass agitation against the CAA in the state.

However, the state government stated that it would not resort to pay cut of the employees for resorting to cease work on Wednesday. State’s Finance Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the government would deduct a day of casual leave from the account of the agitating employees, but warned them of punitive action in case they take part in agitation called by any other political and non-political organisations in future.