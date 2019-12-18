Crowds back as NEUFC host B’luru FC

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Wednesday, as both sides look to regain their momentum.

The match, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, was earlier supposed to be held behind closed doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

However, the ISL later said in a statement that the game will be open to spectators. NorthEast United FC are coming into this game off a 3-0 loss to ATK at home and are now winless in three matches. Not only was it their first defeat of the season, but they also lost their star striker Asamoah Gyan to injury in that game. “It was very bad for us. That was the worst match we played. We never played so badly before. We have to forget that day and continue working hard,” NorthEast coach Robert Jarni said. The Highlanders will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday.

Gyan, who has three goals to his name, has been crucial to NorthEast setup so far. Without the former Premier League star, their attacking threat goes down a few notches and the other forwards will have their task cut out against a formidable Bengaluru defence which has conceded the least in the league. However, Jarni would have had some time to formulate a plan of attack without Gyan, given that NorthEast have had a 10-day break after their last game, owing to the postponement of their home tie against Chennaiyin FC.

The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro also helps boost the Highlanders’ attack. Gallego, who contributed four goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. (PTI)