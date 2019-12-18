Ellyse Perry shines at ICC Awards 2019

Dubai: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry shined at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Awards 2019 on Tuesday as she bagged the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Perry, who became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket, was also named as the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year. She won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the second time in three years.Perry also said that she is a little bit shocked as there were many amazing performances across the year.”It’s an amazing honour and I’m a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year. It’s amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It’s a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note,” ICC quoted Perry as saying. Perry’s teammate Alyssa Healy was named as the T20I Cricketer of the Year for the second year. (ANI)