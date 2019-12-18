Nagaland Guv takes charge of Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Nagaland Governor RN Ravi took additional charge of Meghalaya on Tuesday after the Governor Tathagata Roy took leave for two weeks amid protests against his controversial tweets on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya Mohammad Rafiq administered the oath to Ravi at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, cabinet colleagues and officers of the different armed forces were also present on the occasion.

The President of India on Monday appointed Ravi to discharge the functions of the governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the ‘absence on leave’ of Roy.

Speaking to media persons later, the chief minister said, “What the Centre decided is not something within my jurisdiction”.

He said whoever the governor is, it is the government’s duty to interact with the governor and advise him.

“As we have been doing in the past, we will continue to advise the governor in every possible way and in the best interest of the people of the state,” he said.