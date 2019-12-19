16 arrested for violence during anti-CAB protests

Cases registered under MMPO & PDPP Acts

SHILLONG: 16 persons were arrested and 41 cases registered in East Khasi Hills district following the spate of violence during the anti-CAB protests.

According to police, the cases were registered under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA) and Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act (MMPOA) besides adding several sections of IPC.

As per the MMPOA, the sponsors of the agitations will be held responsible for the damage to both public and private properties.

Police said eight cases were registered under Lumdiengjri police station and two persons identified as Mebanpynshyain Sun (19) and Nelford Rymnai (35) were arrested.

Under Mawlai police station, the arrested persons are Rijied Dohtdong (25), Raymon Kharthangmaw (28) Aiborlang Shadap (32) and Edelbest Rapsang (38).

16 cases were registered under Sadar police station while 10 people were arrested. They have been identified as Wanshwa Sun, David Sawian, Hamshwa Laitphlang, Robert June Lyngkhoi, Wilborn Wahlang, Samson Bynnud, Mankupar Bakai, Mebanri Bynnud, Kontathumai Lyngdoh and Stowell Chyne.

While four cases each were registered under Laitumkhrah and Madanrting police stations, five were under Laban police station and three under Rynjah but police have not made any arrests.