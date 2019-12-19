Mukul demands answers from NPP on CAA volte-face

SHILLONG: Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma on Wednesday came down heavily on the NPP-led MDA Government saying that after the Assembly resolution to oppose CAB was adopted and submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma did not bother to inform the stakeholders about the change of decision.

“Before passing the CAB, the chief minister had led a delegation to Delhi and I was also a signatory to the resolution opposing CAB. But it was shocking for us to know that NPP which was also part of the delegation changed its stand as was evident from the action of Tura MP Agatha MP who voted for the bill”, Mukul said at a public meeting organised by the Congress on the premises of State Central Library.

He expressed surprise that the NGOs, who were part of the delegation, did not react to the U-turn of NPP its leaders. “It is a betrayal by the NPP but there was hardly any reaction from the NGOs who were signatories to the resolution”, he said. He also criticised Agatha for going against the sentiments of the people of the state by supporting the CAA.

“There is a perception that Meghalaya has accepted the CAA due to the stand of the NPP and its leaders and the lone NPP MP even voted for the bill’, Mukul pointed out.

He said in addition to Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, there is a need to implement ILP in the state to address the issue of influx.

According to Sangma, due to the porous nature of international and inter-state borders, Meghalaya is vulnerable and there should be effective mechanisms to protect the people of the state from influx.

He reiterated that there is also a need to settle the border dispute so that the areas of difference would not become a haven for illegal immigrants.

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, who took part in the meeting, said Meghalaya will be able to give a deadline to the Centre on ILP as the common enemy is Delhi and the central leadership has to listen to the voice of the people.

Informing that the Congress has a couple of plans put in place which will be disclosed at the right time, Lyngdoh said that party is preparing and doing the necessary research required for the session on ILP on Thursday.

The opposition Congress joined the bandwagon to demand the implementation of the ILP in the state after the CAB was passed.

Congress legislator HM Shangpliang said the people should continue to oppose CAA as it is against the interest of Meghalaya.

Earlier, Congress workers with placards and banners protested against the contentious Act and demanded immediate implementation of ILP in the state.