Prayer meet held in city to restore normalcy

SHILLONG: A prayer meeting attended by Christian denominations was held on Wednesday at Students’ Field in Jaiaw to pray for the state and the country as a whole imploring God to prevent disruption in the state and restore normalcy in other states of India.

A singing group, Move Shillong, made the effort to call leaders from the Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church and Charismatic Churches on one platform to pray for the well-being of the state and the country.

People entered the ground and prayed while there were some who did not enter but sat on railings to pray along with the assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Pastor Bidonbok Syiem said that Move Shillong felt that there is an urgent need to assemble for prayer considering the prevailing tensed situation.

“We are gathered here from different denominations with one accord which is to place our supplications before God in prayer over the present situation as we know that in John 15: 5 Lord Jesus said that ‘apart from me you can do nothing’ and we need to turn to God at this very time,” he said.

“Prayers were made and it is our duty to pray for the leaders of the country as it is written in the First Epistle of Paul to Timothy second chapter to pray for those in high position — be it those in Cabinet, MLAs and MDCs — as they need wisdom from God,” he added.

Syiem said the congregation of believers also prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers and others who are involved in decision-making to get wisdom from God.

He said the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has brought about disruption not only in the state but even outside it and to bring about peace people are to be led by God’s wisdom with regard to decision making.

Asked whether other states were also included in the prayer list, Syiem said the prayer is for entire India as protests are in Assam and Delhi are disrupted and thanked God for normalcy has returned.

“Special prayers were also made for Assam where chaos still continues wherein God will protect and safeguard their lives,” Syiem said.