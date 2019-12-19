Tiwari urges AAP, Cong to join hands to explain CAA to people

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday asked Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come together to explain the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the people to stop Delhi from “burning”.



In a tweet in Hindi, he said the three parties should join come together at 3 p.m. on Friday at Central Park in the Connaught Place for the same.



“We are deeply saddened by the current events on the CAA. No citizen of India will be sent anywhere. This country belongs to every Indian and we should rise above the politics and remove the misconceptions spread in the minds of our Muslim brothers.



He added to save Delhi from burning, he is inviting Kejriwal and Chopra to read the CAB, which is now CAA, with him at the Central Park, CP.



The national capital has been witnessing violent protests against the act.

IANS