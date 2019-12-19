U Soso Tham remembered Death Annivrrsary

TURA: A programme to commemorate the 79th Death Anniversary of U Soso Tham was organized on Wednesday by the West Garo HIlls District Administration at the Conference hall of the Tura Circuit House.

The programme which began at 3 pm was attended by Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar and all heads of departments including staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the programme, Additional Director of School Education and Literacy, P Ryngksai spoke about the life history of U Soso Tham and about his contribution to Khasi literature through books and poems while Tribal Research Officer, Tura, Noringchi G Momin recited the poem title “Green Grass” written by U Soso Tham.