Meghalaya Youth Cong demands ILP, MRSSA

TURA: President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), Richard Marak has accused the NPP of betraying the people’s mandate and demanded that they step down owing moral responsibility for supporting the CAB.

In a statement issued here, Marak questioned what guarantee the government can give that vested interests would not take advantage of the CAA. In order to contain the situation that is bound to arise due to the passing of the Act, Marak also demanded the immediate implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Security and Safety Act (MRSSA) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP), framing of stringent laws, inclusion of the whole of Meghalaya under the Sixth Schedule and a concrete solution to the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.