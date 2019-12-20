Nongrum, Shullai spar over ILP

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated moments between KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum and BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai during the discussion for passing a resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

Participating in the discussions, Nongrum said that the Centre must respect the Instrument of Accession even as he added that there is a hidden agenda behind the move of the Centre to implement CAA.

He said that if the religious minorities are being persecuted in the neighbouring countries, they can approach the International Court of Justice.

“Is it a sin to love your community,” he said while expressing doubt over the integrity of the party leading the state.

“Half of their (NPP) heart is with the people and heart of their heart is with the BJP,” Nongrum said even as he added that if Tura MP Agatha Sangma supported the CAA in her own capacity, the NPP should expel her as well in line with expelling the chairman of the KHADC P N Syiem.

He also said the government lacks seriousness in resolving the issue.

“We are not anti-Indians but it was the Governor who was anti-Indian,” he said.

He said the two BJP MLAs (Shullai and AL Hek) in the state should be answerable to the people of the state and added that the two legislators should leave the party.

The moment Nongrum said this, Shullai tried to intervene and both the leaders exchanged heated words and Nongrum added that the MLA (Sanbor) should not interrupt when he is speaking even as he said that his conscience is greater than the draconian law.