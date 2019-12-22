Night curfew lifted from Shillong areas

SHILLONG: Night curfew has been totally lifted from Shillong areas with immediate effect from Sunday morning.

In view of improvement in law and order situation, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district in a notification issued on Sunday informed that night curfew had been lifted in whole of curfew-bound areas notified under Lumdiengjri Police Station, Sadar Police Station and their respective outposts and beat houses with effect from 4 AM on December 22 (Sunday.