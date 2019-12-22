Opposition, BJP deny ruling EC’s claim of majority in GHADC

TURA: BJP MDC Bhupender Hajong has denied reports of the current Executive Committee claiming that he has returned to the fold of ruling alliance and said that he was yet to take a decision on the matter.

Earlier, Silkigre MDC Augustine Marak had claimed that BJP MDC, Bhupender Hajong who left and joined the opposition camp had returned to the fold of ruling alliance bringing the total number of members in the Garo Hills Progressive Alliance (GHPA) to 16. A copy of the letter of support allegedly written by the Hajong in soft copy was also forwarded to this office.

However, when contacted, Hajong said that he was yet to decide on the matter and a decision whether to support the ruling coalition would be taken only after consultation with the BJP high command.

“They (ruling MDCs) have approached me and we have discussed on the matter. But I have not offered my support to the ruling EC. In order to bring peace in the GHADC and to Garo Hills, I will consult party officials and take my decision only after Christmas and New Year festivities,” Hajong said.

BJP General Secretary in Meghalaya, Pramod Koch also expressed surprise on the claim of Hajong supporting the NPP led EC and said that it was false and misleading.

“I am in charge of Garo Hills and specially authorized to pursue the matter. Till now, I have not received any such information. I have met Hajong and he has expressed regret at the revelation,” Koch said.

Meanwhile, GHADC Deputy Chairman Metrinson G Momin also refuted the claim of the EC returning to a majority and said that the information given by Silkigre MDC Augustine Marak was false. Momin also expressed unhappiness over the delay in resolving the matter relating to the GHADC by the High Court (HC). He also blamed GHADC Chairman, Denang T Sangma for bringing the Council to the current situation and said that his actions were unconstitutional.