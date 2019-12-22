Order issued against illegal parking in Ampati Market

TURA: The District Magistrate, South West Garo Hills has promulgated prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC banning wrong parking, both sides parking and parking without a driver for a period of ten minutes or more in no parking zones in Ampati bazaar areas.

The decision was made after discussion with stakeholders on the inconvenience caused by rampant illegal parking at no parking zones at Ampati bazaar especially by tempos and auto rickshaws informed the district magistrate Ramkumar S through a communiqué. The statement issued also informed that temporary parking lot has been arranged near Ampati super market for bus, tempo, auto rickshaw and private vehicles until the permanent parking space is available. Temporary parking lot for pickup truck and similar vehicles has been arranged at GHADC and opposite old SBI building, Ampati.

The general public has been requested to cooperate with the district administration failing which violators will be persecuted as per relevant sections of law.