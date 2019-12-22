Verdict on councils next year

SHILLONG: The KHADC and GHADC have to wait till January 29 to know the verdict of the court regarding their pleas.

While KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor filed a case against Raj Bhavan for the delay on the part of the Governor to approve the names of Executive Members forwarded by him, the petition against the chairman of GHADC is that he hurriedly adjourned the House without taking up the listed no-confidence motion against the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC).

Though a new deputy chairman of GHADC was elected which revealed that the NPP-led EC was reduced to a minority, the ruling MDCs walked out and the chairman did not take up the no-confidence motion.

An official said that the High Court of Meghalaya is on vacation till January 29 from December 14 after it had reserved the verdicts on KHADC and GHADC.

There are claims and counter claims regarding the majority numbers in both the KHADC and GHADC.

Recently, the state government for the second time recommended administrator’s rule in KHADC, but the governor has not given his nod to the demand of the government.

Sources said that till the governor makes a move to decide on both the KHADC and GHADC, the matter will linger on and the MDCs of both the groups have to wait to know the final order of the court.