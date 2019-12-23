Assam NRC has to be foolproof: Himanta

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has reiterated that it “is not satisfied” with the National Register of Citizens in the state in its present status, maintaining that the citizens’ register has to be “redone, reformed and made foolproof” if the Centre decided against going ahead with a pan-India NRC.

Addressing the media here on Monday evening, state minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If there is a pan-India NRC, we are in it as well. But if at all there is no national NRC, we have to have a fresh NRC in Assam or revision of NRC. For that we have to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict because the issue of Assam NRC is distinct and different from a national NRC, as the Assam NRC (update) was monitored by the Supreme Court.”

“But in its current state, we are not satisfied with the NRC in Assam. Several organisations too have filed petitions in the apex court, expressing dissatisfaction with the register (that was published in August this year),” Sarma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his speech at a rally on Sunday asserted that the issue of a nationwide NRC was not discussed in the Union Cabinet or in Parliament.

Sarma said that if the apex court ordered against a fresh NRC, then the government would again appeal for 20 per cent re-verification in the border districts of Assam.

“However, if during 20 per cent re-verification large-scale anomalies are detected, then our appeal will be for complete re-verification of the NRC. If we do not get justice from the apex court then we have to pursue the matter in some forum because NRC has to be foolproof,” he said.