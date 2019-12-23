City free from curfew as situation improves

SHILLONG: In view of the improved law and order situation, the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills, in a notification issued on Sunday, informed that the night curfew has been totally lifted in the whole of curfew bound areas notified under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and their respective outposts and beat houses with effect from 4 AM of December 22.

Sudden violence had erupted in Shillong on December 12 over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with police personnel confronting the protestors in Motphran being the main battle ground.

Seeing the spurt in violence, the deputy commissioner imposed a curfew from 10 pm. Later, having monitored that the situation was normal, the DC’s office relaxed the curfew timing.

The people under the curfew bound areas heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday when the curfew was totally lifted. The localities under the curfew were Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lamavilla, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Boucher road and Mawlonghat (excluding localities beyond Umshyrpi Bridge), Police Bazaar, Jail Road, Keating Road and Polo.

The curfew days were difficult for the people in the restricted areas. A farmer told The Shillong Times that they were ready to pluck the fruits and take them to the market but the situation was disheartening and not conducive.