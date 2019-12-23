Jharkhand verdict in favour of citizens amid CAA/NRC stir: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance which was on course to victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Banerjee said the verdict was in favour of citizens at a time of intense protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

“Congratulations @HemantSorenJMMji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted you to fulfill their aspirations,” Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

Extending her good wishes to all ‘brothers and sisters’ in Jharkhand, she tweetted: “Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens.”

