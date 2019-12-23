NPP accuses Cong of playing opportune politics

SHILLONG: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has accused the opposition Congress of indulging into politics of opportunism by taking a shot at grabbing the chair at a time when the state and the entire North East is boiling over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and ILP.

“They have made their intentions very clear by moving a no-confidence motion when the special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was called to discuss only ILP and pass the resolution,” said NPP president WR Kharlukhi.

He said the opposition Congress also tried to get in touch with the partners of the MDA coalition to support the Congress.

Expressing shock at the move of the Congress, Kharlukhi said, “They should think about the state but they are thinking about the chair”.

Stating that the Congress would have to wait for another three years to try their luck, Kharlukhi said, “I pity them as it was a waste of their energy and time. Let them come through the front door if they have the capacity”.

Reacting to the accusation of the Congress that the ruling has not done much, Kharlukhi said, “What has the Congress done when they were in power? Infact when Dr Mukul was the chief minister he was opposed to the ILP. What happened now? Why the U-turn?” “It is an opportunistic politics and they proved it by bringing the no-confidence motion in the Assembly. They should have thought about the situation,” he added.

However, the no-confidence motion was turned down by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said that the MDA coalition was united indicating the futility of the no-confidence motion.