Opposition, BJP refute majority claim in GHADC

TURA: BJP MDC Bhupendra Hajong has denied reports of the current executive committee claiming that he has returned to the ruling fold and said that he was yet to take a decision on the matter.

Earlier, Silkigre MDC Augustine Marak had claimed that BJP MDC, Hajong, who left and joined the opposition camp, had returned to the ruling fold bringing the total number of members in the Garo Hills Progressive Alliance (GHPA) to 16. A copy of the letter of support allegedly written by the Hajong was also forwarded.

However, when contacted, Hajong said that he was yet to decide on the matter and a decision whether to support the ruling coalition would be taken only after consultation with the BJP high command.

“They (ruling MDCs) have approached me and we have discussed on the matter. But I have not offered my support to the ruling EC. In order to bring peace in the GHADC and Garo Hills, I will consult party officials and take my decision only after Christmas and New Year festivities,” Hajong said.

BJP general secretary in Meghalaya, Pramod Koch also expressed surprise on the claim of Hajong supporting the NPP-led EC and said that it was false and misleading.

“I am in charge of Garo Hills and specially authorised to pursue the matter. Till now, I have not received any such information. I have met Hajong and he has expressed regret at the revelation,” Koch said.

Another BJP leader from Garo Hills KC Boro said that this was propaganda of the NPP.

“The NPP is desperate to be in power in GHADC and hence the party is creating confusion”, Boro said.

“There is no question of BJP supporting the coalition which was reduced to a minority”, Boro said.

GHADC Deputy Chairman Mettrinson G Momin has also refuted the claim of the EC getting majority and said that the information given by Silkigre MDC was false.

Momin also expressed unhappiness over the delay in resolving the matter relating to the GHADC by the High Court. He also blamed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma for bringing the Council to the current situation and said that his actions were unconstitutional.