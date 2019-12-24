From Our Special

GUWAHATI: Barak Upatyaka Krira Sangbadik Sanstha (BUKSS) and Electronic Media XI secured berths in the semifinals of the Topcem ASJA inter-media T20 cricket tournament organised by the Assam Sports Journalists Association at Judges Field here.

BUKSS however lost their league match against Sports Journalists by 10 runs on Monday but secured a place in the last four because of a better run rate. In the other league match, Electronic Media XI got a walkover against Print Media. In the semifinals on Tuesday, Prasar Bharati will play against Electronic Media while BUKSS will lock horns with Media Management.