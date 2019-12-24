Meghalaya Cong to campaign against CAA post Christmas

SHILLONG: The Congress is working on a “sacrifice Christmas” programme to cut short their Christmas celebrations and instead create massive awareness programmes about the ill effects of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that a delegation of Congress party would visit Rambrai on December 26 and Langpih the next day to inform the people about the ill effects of Citizenship Amendment Act which was enacted by the Union Government earlier this month.

In addition, the party is also contemplating to hold a dharna in the city in the first part of January to oppose CAA and members of the CLP are also likely to participate in the dharna.

The timing of the Congress programme assumes significance as the party has expressed concern over the delay in solving the inter-state boundary dispute and fears that the disputed areas with Assam may turn into enclaves for refugees who will be coming to Assam after the passing of the CAA.