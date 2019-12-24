Pynthor Sports Club win football tourney

SHILLONG: The final match of the football tournament organized at Pynthor village of Bhoirymbong block, conducted by FSP SOS ChildrensVillage, Shillong was held on Monday.

The final match was played between Pynthor Sports Club and Bhoirymbong Sports Club in which the local MLA George Lyngdoh graced the match with his presence. The winner of this tournament was Pynthor Sports Club as the MLA handed a cash prize of Rs 7000/- to the winning Team and Rs 2000/- to the runners-up.