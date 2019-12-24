Residents, FKJGP meet DC over land encroachment

NONGPOH: Few days after the Assam government tried to encroach into state territory Barapathar under Jirang constituency, the landowner along with FKJGP leaders from the central unit and North Khasi Hills, headmen and Syiem of Raid Marwet, on Tuesday, met the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, RM Kurbah, to apprise the DC of their concerns.

It may be mentioned that Assam government had, on Saturday, deputed a magistrate accompanied by hundreds of police personnel into Barapthar village for boundary demarcation in a plot of land belonging to one Lumlang Shylla for using it as a dumping ground.

However, with strong protest from the landowner and villagers as well as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s initiative, who talked to his counterpart in Assam, the demarcation process was stopped.

Also present in the meeting held at the chamber of the DC were the Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police, C Syrti, Additional SP, P Syiem, ADCs and EACs from Ri Bhoi district administration.

During the meeting, villagers informed that a magistrate from Kamrup district of Assam, accompanied by hundreds of police personnel after entering into the state territory, forcibly tried to erect boundary pillars in the plot of land owned by Lumlang Shylla without the knowledge of the village authority and the landowner. On receiving inputs about the incident, the EAC from Ri Bhoi, HK Thabah, along with police personnel from Pilangkata police outpost, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. It was only after the intervention of the EAC that the magistrate and police personnel from Assam left the area.FKJGP leaders, while taking to the media soon after the meeting, said that the DC has assured the delegation to take serious steps on the matter with the state government.

The federation also urged the district administration to deploy adequate forces at Barapathar village in order to thwart any untoward incidents which may lead to breakdown of peace and harmony before Christmas celebrations.

Khasi names for villages

The federation, on the other hand, has suggested the DC to change the names of the villages in border areas into Khasi names to prevent further encroachment. The FKJGP has also talked to the KSU in this regard.

The federation further made their stand on the incident clear by saying that they will not remain mere spectators in such incidents.

“If the state government does nothing in this regard, the federation will not hesitate to take its own course of action for the welfare of the people residing in these border villages,” it said.