Meghalaya Aadhaar cover still below 30 pc

SHILLONG: A large section of the population in Meghalaya is yet to enroll for Aadhaar with only 29.3 per cent having received their unique identification numbers.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory body that was created with the objective to issue unique identification numbers, or UIDs, called Aadhaar to all residents of India.

It stated that while the total projected population of the state is 33,20,226, only 9,73,350 have been issued Aadhaar.

Other Northeastern states like Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram have more than 60 per cent of the population covered under Aadhaar.

Though enrolment of Aadhaar was initially opposed in Meghalaya few years back but later there was no opposition.

The idea behind the initiative is to provide good governance, efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India.