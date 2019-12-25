State govt in dilemma over appointment of chief secy

SHILLONG: The state government is in a dilemma after the Personnel department appointed MS Rao as the new chief secretary though the senior most IAS officer Hector Marwein wanted seniority to be respected by the government.

An official source said on Tuesday that the Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew received the representation of Marwein on Tuesday afternoon. “The government is going through the file related to the matter”, the source added.

The stand of the government is that though Marwein was not appointed as the chief secretary, he will avail apex scale of pay.

Though contacted, Marwein did not respond to the call.

However, sources pointed that there are varied options before Marwein if the state denies him the post. One option is to file a case before the Central Administrative Tribunal or the high court.