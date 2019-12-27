BSF apprehends one with fake Indian currency in South Salmara

GUWAHATI: Troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Indian FICN racketeer along with FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) of Rs 30,000 on Thursday from bordering areas of Boreralga in South Salmara district of Assam.

Acting on a tip-off troops of BOP Boreralga of 06 Bn BSF under BSF Guwahati Frontier carried out a joint search operation with Police personnel from Kharuabandha Police Station in the house of Jahirul Islam,(30 years), son of Md Abdul Kedar from Kaliralga Part-1 Sishumarachar, PS-Sukhchar of South Salmara district of Assam. During searched, suspected FICN Rs.30,000 recovered. Joint operation party apprehended the FICN racketeer.

He has been handed over to Kharuabandha Police Station for further legal action.