Cattle smuggling continues in border

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force in its ongoing operations against cattle smuggling seized 208 cattle along the international border. The BSF carried out a special search operation in Kuliang Forest on Wednesday. They seized 164 cattle.

It was learnt that earlier the cattle were seized by the BSF and were auctioned close to the border were recycled again for smuggling into Bangladesh. On the same day they seized 44 cattle along the border. The total seized as on Thursday was worth Rs 32.7 lakh.

Presently there are 1327 cattle kept in various border outposts awaiting auction and during the current year, 1124 cattle have died due to poor basic amenities. The BSF has also intensified its vigil along the border.

In a similar incident, 124 cattle heads were seized on the intervening night of December 24 and 25. They are valued at Rs 33 lakh.

BSF PRO said that such type of operations will continue to minimise cattle smuggling in the border in coming days.