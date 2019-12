By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Governor Tathagata Roy is unlikely to be reappointed in Meghalaya.

Sources said on Thursday that after the Centre had asked Roy to take leave for two weeks from December 16, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi was given additional charge of Meghalaya and he is expected to hold dual charge for some time.

According to sources, Roy was under pressure to take leave following his adverse comments on CAA.