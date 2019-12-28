Rain brings more chill

SHILLONG: The mercury took a dip in Shillong on Friday with the temperature hitting a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius coupled with slight drizzle.

The morning was near freezing as a cloud cover kept the sun hidden for almost the entire day.

As the cold weather gripped the city, most people stayed indoors resulting in a thin traffic flow throughout the day.

A few tourists, who braved the cold weather to come out of their hotel rooms, said they were here to experience the chill that Shillong is known for.

Shahnaz Begum, hailing from Bokajan in Assam, said she was having a good time since she had made it a point to visit Shillong to enjoy the chilly weather on offer here.

Echoing similar views, Sandeep Bhattacharjee, a resident of Kolkata, said though the temperature is really low they were enjoying every bit of their holiday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature would further drop in the next two days in the city.

Officials from the weather department also said that the temperature in Shillong is likely to touch the zero-degree Celsius mark in January.