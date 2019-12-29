Collision between Councils and govt marks 2019

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The collision between the state government and the district councils marked 2019 as the year comes to a close.

Though the ruling NPP-UDP alliance captured power in all the three autonomous district councils, the parties in power were not able to control the MDCs in the absence of anti-defection law.

The result was the fall of the Executive Committees both in KHADC and GHADC though the ripple effects may affect JHADC.

The delay on the part of the government to address various pending issues like the release of salary of staff, was one of the reasons for the toppling game in the GHADC.

Moreover, there is an overall unhappiness among the MDCs on the style and functioning of the NPP leaders.

According to some rebel MDCs of NPP, central funds have not been utilised properly by the members of the Council and this has also resulted in the present situation.

Sources said that in Khasi Hills, certain adverse decisions related to trade activities coupled with hasty plans by the Executive Members are attributed as the reasons for ousting the KHADC regime.