GVK-EMRI gears up for effective response

Emergencies during New Year celebrations

GUWAHATI: The GVK-EMRI 108 Mrityunjoy emergency response service is gearing up to effectively tackle emergencies during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Assam.

Sources from GVK-EMRI informed that manpower at the emergency response centre has been increased based on the projected call flow during the particular period.

“Emergency calls on December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020, could rise to around 30 to 40 percent from the current average of 1485 calls per day. The emergency response team is being trained to cope up with the heavy load of follow-up calls and corresponding coordination with operations teams, including police and fire service,” a statement issued here, said.

The emergency service has identified areas in Kamrup, Golaghat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh districts as “high assault case prone sensitive” areas. The national highway strip is earmarked as “accident prone” zones with high focus on areas in Kamrup, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

“Scheduled service may be avoided during the period to maintain maximum uptime of ambulances. Ambulances would be placed near major emergency prone area to reach faster. Ambulances catering to areas where accident cases were reported last year will be kept on maximum alert during the period,” it said.

“Nearest routes to popular picnic spots have already been determined from ambulance base locations and pilots are kept alerted as part of the preparedness. The police officials and hospital authorities have been informed about t various support functions required by the 108 ambulance team during these days,” the statement added.

GVK-EMRI has also sought public cooperation in regard to prevention of mishaps during the celebration period with a request to avoid enquiry and hoax calls.