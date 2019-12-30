NPP-led MDA govt’s popularity waning

SHILLLONG: With almost two years in office, the popularity of the NPP-led MDA government is on the decline due to the stand taken by the party on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and the recurring law and order problem, besides lack of visibility as far as governance is concerned, political observers feel.

Riding high on the agenda for change, the NPP had secured a record number of seats in 2018 compared to the two seats which the party had won after the 2013 Assembly polls.

Soon after the NPP-led MDA government was formed, expectations were high but the political observers feel that there is disenchantment with the style and functioning of the government.

Sources said the fascination towards NPP was such that several Congress legislators were eager to join the party.

However, due to the stand of NPP MP Agatha Sangma to support CAB leading to protests in the state delayed the process of the Congress MLAs to switch their allegiance.

Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma had even asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to seek fresh mandate after the U-turn and NPP’s betrayal regarding CAB.

Prior to the CAB issue, the ruling coalition had lost Executive Committees both in KHADC and GHADC.

Though the state government recommended administrator’s rule in KHADC, no decision has been taken by the Governor as the matter is sub judice.

Questions were also raised on the transparency and accountability of the government.

The Opposition Congress had alleged corruption regarding the implementation of the Centre’s Saubhagya scheme for providing universal household electrification in the state.

Though a no-confidence motion was brought by the Congress during the just concluded special session of the Assembly against the MDA government, the Speaker disallowed it.

The current government was also blamed for its inability to control illegal coal mining and transportation.