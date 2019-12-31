NFR incurs losses over Rs 100 crore during protest against CAA

GUWAHATI: Due to violent agitation by protestors against the CAA in various areas within the jurisdiction of NFR which started on December 9 this year cumulative loss incurred by NFR crossed Rs. 100 crores till December 30, according to an official communique

It may be mentioned here that NFR not only incurred losses due to damages caused to railway properties but also due to cancellations of passenger trains as well as goods carrying trains to and from NF zone to other zones.

The damages caused include burning down of railway stations, damages to railway track, level crossing gates, burning of important communication and other electronic gears. Total damages caused to railway properties in divisions like Tinsukia, Katihar, Lumding, Rangiya is about Rs. 10 crores.

The loss incurred in originating earnings due to loss in passenger earnings is about Rs. 30.13 crores; the loss in freight earnings is about Rs. 63.42 crores while the loss in parcel earnings is about Rs. 5.05 crores from 9th of December 9 to 30. During this period, about 38.86 lakhs passenger could not take up their journey in NFR due to cancellations of trains.

While NFR immediately swung into action to restore train services after improvement in law and order situation by introducing manual train operations in some affected portions; the damages caused in other sections are still being repaired.