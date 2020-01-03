Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

Shillong face Kerala in RFYS finals

By By Our Reporter

Mumbai: Shillong teams continued their unbeaten streak to set up a date with Kerala for the summit clash after sweeping through two categories in the semifinals of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 national football finals at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.In the first of four knockout games played on the day, H Elias Memorial registered a come from behind 2-1 victory against ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru. Goals from Gladdy Kharbuli and Sangti Shianglong ensured the Shillong side’s passage into the final. (IANS)

Comments

