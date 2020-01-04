National Nuggets

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer booked for sexual harassment

Mumbai: A case of sexual harassment has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute for allegedly using abusive language against a woman here, police said on Friday. Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar. The 47-year-old victim alleged that Satpute used abusive language with intention of outraging her modesty, a police official said. In her complainant with the Kherwadi police station, the victim stated that she had an argument with Satpute on November 2 over construction of a garden for children. Satpute allegedly called the victim on her mobile phone and abused her, following which she filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission on November 4, he said. Subsequently, the victim was called for a meeting at the Commission on Monday and while leaving the office, Satpute came close to her and used abusive language, the official said. The police on Thursday registered an offence under sections 354-A (1) (4) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the matter is being probed. (PTI)



4 injured in mine blast along LoC

Jammu: Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the Line of Control in Kalal in Naushera sector, they said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the officials added. (PTI)



Four killed in factory explosion

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured in an explosion in a fire cracker factory at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said. The explosion took place at around 3:30 pm inside the fire cracker factory and its four workers died on the spot, a senior police officer said. Another worker of the factory was seriously injured in the blast, he said. Ten fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said. (PTI)



Two Maoists held in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Two Maoist, carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were arrested from Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. Acting on specific inputs, Lachhu Kunjam (40) and Kosa Uika (35) were apprehended on Thursday evening from Kirandul police station area by a joint of team of District Reserve Guard and local police, an official said. While Kunjam was active as the head of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan- a frontal wing of Maoists), Uika was a janmilitia commander, he said, adding that they carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. The duo was allegedly involved in torching six trucks, two bulldozer machines and a poclain machine engaged in works related to the Screening Plant no. 3 of the NMDC in its Bailadila iron ore mining region on November 24 last year, he said. (PTI)



Cop commits suicide inside station

Jashpur: A 44-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, police said. Somendra Bek was found hanging from the ceiling at his barrack in Bagicha police station premises on Friday afternoon, Jashpur superintendent of police Shankar Lal Baghel said. Bek had reported to his workplace at around 9.30 am and was later found dead by his colleagues, he said, adding that no suicide note had been recovered from the premises. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, Baghel said, adding that acase has been registered on the basis of preliminary information. Bek was recently transferred to Bagicha from Jashpur town, he said. (PTI)



21 cows electrocuted in UP

Banda: At least 21 cows were electrocuted in a government-run gaushala at Khaptiha Kala village here on Friday morning, a senior official said. The incident took place at Kanha Pashu Ashrey Kendra in Tindwari Development block when the cows came in contact with a wire, District Magistrate Hiralal said. Terming it an accident, the DM said the matter would be probed after the registration of a case. Bajrang Dal office-bearer Prabhakar Singh Chandel, however, said the responsibility of the ‘gaushala’ was been given to a private non-governmental agency and its manager had kept the fodder under an electricity pole where the cows were standing when the wire fell on them. (PTI)



Woman held at airport

New Delhi: A woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her baggage, officials said on Friday. Shyamasree Paul, bound for Kolkata, was intercepted during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday, they said. Apart from the live bullet, an empty case and part of a cartridge were recovered from the bag of the woman, the officials said, adding that she was handed over to the Delhi Police. The police has charged her under provisions of the Arms Act. (PTI)