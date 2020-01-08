MPYC takes jibe at Kharlukhi for keeping mum on Agatha

War of words over CAA

SHILLONG: A war of words has erupted between NPP and Congress as Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has reacted to the statement of NPP state president WR Kharlukhi on issues related to CAA.

The MPYC general secretary, Fernandez Dkhar said, “After voting for CAB, WR Kharlukhi is desperately trying to save the image of Conrad Sangma and NPP. We wish Kharlukhi could have spoken when Agatha voted for CAB, but the only option given to him was to remain silent.”

He said that the gag order is NPP’s internal issue, but since the party is ruling Meghalaya at the moment, it is a matter of grave concern.

“Who knows there might a day when they will issue a gag order on the people of the state like they do to their party workers and follow the footsteps of BJP-led state governments by arresting people who criticise the chief minister and the government,” he said.

According to MPYC, there is not a shadow of doubt that Kharlukhi is trying so desperately to save the image of Conrad Sangma and NPP after they betrayed the aspirations and mandate of the people of Meghalaya and voted in favour CAB. “I never expected that a person of the stature of Kharlukhi would get personal as to point fingers at the genealogy of a person. On that note, I would like to request him to also share with everyone the genealogies of the spouses of Conrad Sangma and his sibling,” he said.

He also said that it was the NPP leaders who lied at the highest order.

“We have seen it on November 30 when the NPP leaders took all the stakeholders like the NESO and others for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah against CAB, but NPP cheated our people by instructing Agatha K Sangma to vote in favour of CAB. At the end, let people judge who are the biggest liars”, the Congress said.