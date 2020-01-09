BSF seize 430 kg of ganja; two held

GUWAHATI: Border Security Force (BSF) in a special operation conducted in the area under jurisdiction of Guwahati Frontier and apprehended two Indian nationals along with an Ashok Leyland truck carrying 430 kg ganja and cash amount of Rs.49,990 near BOP Doradabri EX-140BN BSF under district Coochbehar (WB).

Acting on a tip off, BSF set up a mobile check post for checking the vehicles in front of BOP Doradabri. Further, an Ashok Leyland open-body truck bearing registration No RJ 18 GB 2960 reached in front of BOP Doradabri and was stopped by the MCP party.

During checking of vehicle, the party found some suspicious items in packets loaded in the vehicle. When a packet among those was opened, substance as like Ganja was found inside. Both the driver and co-driver were apprehended by BSF party and the truck containing 430 kg of Ganja and Indian currency of Rs.49,990 was seized.

The apprehended person has been identified as: Norang Lal (52 years) s/o Radmalram,

VPO- Dumra, Teh-Nawalgarh, Dist-Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) Pin -333042 and Sardar Singh (45) s/o Ramkishan, Vill – Raghunathpura, PO- Gokulpura,Teh- Hindoli, Dist-Bundi (Rajasthan ) Pin-323025

The BSF has found out that both driver and co-driver of vehicle were couriers only and were paid Rs 1,29,000/- (Rs.3000/–per packet) for the delivery. Consignment of Ganja was sent from Toofanganj (Mathabhanga) under district Coochbehar and was to be delivered in Jaipur (Rajasthan).